Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026

Israel defeated 3-0 in Nations League match against Ireland

27 September 2026, 11:46 pm
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Ireland’s midfielder #05 Jake O’Brien and Israel’s defender #19 Dor Turgeman vie for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group B3 between Israel and Republic of Ireland in Debrecen, Hungary on September 27, 2026. (Attila Kisbenedek/AFP)
Ireland’s midfielder #05 Jake O’Brien and Israel’s defender #19 Dor Turgeman vie for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group B3 between Israel and Republic of Ireland in Debrecen, Hungary on September 27, 2026. (Attila Kisbenedek/AFP)

Israel’s Nations League game against Ireland ends in a 3-0 defeat. Israel slumped to a 3-0 deficit after 25 minutes, and could not get back into the game.

At the final whistle, the Irish players maintain their refusal to interact in a civil fashion with the Israelis, with no handshakes at the end of play.

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