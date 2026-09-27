Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026
Israel defeated 3-0 in Nations League match against Ireland
Israel’s Nations League game against Ireland ends in a 3-0 defeat. Israel slumped to a 3-0 deficit after 25 minutes, and could not get back into the game.
At the final whistle, the Irish players maintain their refusal to interact in a civil fashion with the Israelis, with no handshakes at the end of play.
More from today’s Liveblog:
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