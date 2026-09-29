Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Palestinian woman wounded in reported settler raid of northern West Bank village.

Today, 3:37 am
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Palestinian media reports that Israeli settlers raided the northern West Bank village of Qaryut, during which they assaulted an elderly woman.

Footage shows the woman being placed into an ambulance on a stretcher due to a head injury.

There are no reports of arrests, which are rare in instances of settler violence, even though they take place on a near-daily basis across the West Bank.

Earlier Monday, Palestinian news sites aired several clips of what they said were Israeli settlers stealing olives from groves belonging to Palestinians, days before the start of the harvest.

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