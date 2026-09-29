Palestinian woman wounded in reported settler raid of northern West Bank village.

Palestinian media reports that Israeli settlers raided the northern West Bank village of Qaryut, during which they assaulted an elderly woman.

Footage shows the woman being placed into an ambulance on a stretcher due to a head injury.

متابعة| الطواقم الطبية تنقل مواطنة فلسطينية إلى المستشفى عقب الاعتداء عليها خلال هجوم المستوطنين على قرية قريوت جنوب نابلس. pic.twitter.com/kRIlDn9SSC — شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) September 29, 2026

There are no reports of arrests, which are rare in instances of settler violence, even though they take place on a near-daily basis across the West Bank.

Earlier Monday, Palestinian news sites aired several clips of what they said were Israeli settlers stealing olives from groves belonging to Palestinians, days before the start of the harvest.

Israeli settlers are stealing the olive harvest from privately owned Palestinian land in Hebron, while Israeli soldiers stand by and do nothing. pic.twitter.com/gPvX6zlreT — Issa Amro عيسى عمرو ???????? (@Issaamro) September 28, 2026

Israeli settlers have already started stealing Palestinian olives as the olive harvest season approaches next week. pic.twitter.com/tdx0yLznvE — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) September 28, 2026