Police clash with Haredi anti-enlistment protesters blocking traffic on highway neae Bnei Brak

Dozens of Haredi men are clashing with police on Route 4 near Bnei Brak in a protest against military enlistment, footage shows.

Police say they have declared the protest illegal and that officers are using force to clear the protesters off the road.

At least one protester was taken to a hospital after being injured by a police stun grenade, according to Hebrew media. Footage shows multiple wounded protesters, some of whom are bleeding from the head. Meanwhile, police say an officer was wounded after a stone thrown by protesters hit him in the head.

The road is blocked in both directions, and drivers are advised to take other routes, police say.

תיעוד: פינויים אלימים בהפגנת החרדים בכביש 4, המשטרה משתמשת ברימוני הלם@daniel_grovais https://t.co/qYItNFhEp5 pic.twitter.com/Hc0ZdsMOIF — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 29, 2026