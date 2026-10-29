After briefing, Lapid says election interference allegations not enough to warrant vote challenge

B’Yachad No. 2 Yair Lapid says he was briefed on the allegations of foreign election interference and indicates that they are not serious enough to justify challenging Tuesday’s election results or delay the swearing-in of a new Knesset.

“I spoke today with [Central Elections Committee chief] Judge Noam Sohlberg’s representatives at the CEC, and met with Shin Bet chief David Zini. Based on my familiarity with the material and the opinion of authorities dealing with the matter, there is no risk or [reason to] challenge the election results, and there is no impediment to swearing in the Knesset,” Lapid tweets.

Channel 12 cites multiple sources familiar with the Shin Bet investigation into the alleged election interference who tell the network that the matter at hand has been “completely blown out of proportion”

“The gap between the headlines and the reality on the ground is enormous,” the network says, citing the sources familiar with the probe.