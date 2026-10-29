Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Two Palestinians reportedly assaulted by settlers in northern West Bank

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 6:42 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets report that two Palestinians were assaulted by settlers near the village of Jamma’in, south of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

Footage shows the two receiving medical treatment, with one of them bleeding from his face.

No further details about the incident are currently available.

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