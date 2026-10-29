Two Palestinians reportedly assaulted by settlers in northern West Bank

Palestinian media outlets report that two Palestinians were assaulted by settlers near the village of Jamma’in, south of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

Footage shows the two receiving medical treatment, with one of them bleeding from his face.

No further details about the incident are currently available.

صور المزارعين الذين جرى الاعتداء عليهم من قبل المسـ.'ـتوطنين في منطقة "جراعة" ببلدة جماعين جنوب نابلس، قبل قليل. pic.twitter.com/qvuGC8C9pN — فلسطين بوست (@PalpostN) October 29, 2026