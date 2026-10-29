Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026
Two Palestinians reportedly assaulted by settlers in northern West Bank
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media outlets report that two Palestinians were assaulted by settlers near the village of Jamma’in, south of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.
Footage shows the two receiving medical treatment, with one of them bleeding from his face.
No further details about the incident are currently available.
صور المزارعين الذين جرى الاعتداء عليهم من قبل المسـ.'ـتوطنين في منطقة "جراعة" ببلدة جماعين جنوب نابلس، قبل قليل. pic.twitter.com/qvuGC8C9pN
— فلسطين بوست (@PalpostN) October 29, 2026
More from today’s Liveblog:
- After briefing, Lapid says election interference allegations not enough to warrant vote challenge
- Eisenkot accuses Netanyahu of delegitimizing election, vows not to allow obstruction of Knesset’s swearing-in, promises Oct. 7 probe and conscription law
- Police clash with Haredi anti-enlistment protesters blocking traffic on highway neae Bnei Brak
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