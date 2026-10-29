Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Eisenkot and Bennett meet over efforts to form government

Today, 7:23 pm
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Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot meets with B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett at the latter’s home in Ra’anana.

The two discussed efforts “to establish a good government in Israel as quickly as possible,” according to a joint statement.

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