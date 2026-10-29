Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026
Eisenkot and Bennett meet over efforts to form government
Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot meets with B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett at the latter’s home in Ra’anana.
The two discussed efforts “to establish a good government in Israel as quickly as possible,” according to a joint statement.
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