Democrats’ Golan meets Ra’am chair Abbas as efforts continue to oust Netanyahu

The Democrats chairman Yair Golan meets with Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas amid efforts to establish a new government.

Golan has held a series of meetings with opposition heads today as part of the push to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the election, in which the governing coalition lost its majority.

Golan is the only member of the Jewish-led anti-Netanyahu bloc of parties to openly support a coalition with Ra’am. Other members of the bloc oppose relying on the party to form a coalition.