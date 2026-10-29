Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Ra’am’s Abbas reportedly pessimistic over potential to establish minority government

Today, 8:23 pm
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Ra’am party leader Mansour Abbas believes the establishment of a minority government led by Yashar party chair Gadi Eisenkot, with the outside support of Arab parties, is weak or impossible, Channel 12 news reports.

Abbas reportedly expressed the feeling in a meeting with party members.

It comes after the Jewish-led bloc against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to win a majority in its own right in the election.

Only The Democrats have expressed openness to including Arab-majority parties.

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