Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026
Ra’am’s Abbas reportedly pessimistic over potential to establish minority government
Ra’am party leader Mansour Abbas believes the establishment of a minority government led by Yashar party chair Gadi Eisenkot, with the outside support of Arab parties, is weak or impossible, Channel 12 news reports.
Abbas reportedly expressed the feeling in a meeting with party members.
It comes after the Jewish-led bloc against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to win a majority in its own right in the election.
Only The Democrats have expressed openness to including Arab-majority parties.
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