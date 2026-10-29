Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Election panel director: ‘I see no likelihood’ allegations of election fraud will influence results

By ToI Staff Today, 8:09 pm
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Asked on Channel 12 News if the allegations of foreign influence could lead to the cancellation of the elections or of the votes from entire polling stations, Dean Livne, the Central Elections Committee’s Acting Director General, says: “I don’t see a likelihood that [the allegations of foreign influence] will influence the results of the elections.”

Asked whether that means only some individual votes might be invalidated, he says, “That is correct,” and clarifies, “only if direct proof is found.”

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