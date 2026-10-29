Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Huckabee denies Tucker Carlson’s claim US embassy didn’t assist Palestinian-American filmed being brutally beaten by settlers

By Jacob Magid Today, 9:17 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson posts footage of what he says was a violent settler attack on a Palestinian-American in the central West Bank town of Turmus Ayya earlier this month, claiming that US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee is aware of the case and has failed to assist.

“Ambassador Huckabee, this is unreleased video of an American who was beaten almost to death last week by Israeli settlers. You know his name because he came to you for help, but you blew him off. That’s disgraceful. Do your job,” Carlson writes on X.

Huckabee responds with a lengthy post laying out the attempts by the US Embassy in Jerusalem to get in touch with the Palestinian man’s family, with limited success.

“Tucker Carlson is deranged. He accuses me personally of ignoring a US citizen allegedly attacked in Judea/Samaria by Israelis & says I ‘blew him off.’ Tucker knows how to contact me, but he’d rather make unfounded accusations than get facts,” Huckabee writes.

Some Palestinian-Americans have accused the US embassy and the Trump administration of not doing enough to protect US nationals who have been among the victims in daily settler attacks that have gone overwhelmingly unpunished by Israeli authorities.

Huckabee has called the perpetrators terrorists, while insisting that they are not representative of the broader settler population.

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