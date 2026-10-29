CENTCOM chief presents Iran military options to Trump at White House — WSJ

The US military’s senior officer overseeing the Middle East met US President Donald Trump at the White House today to outline military options in Iran, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing US officials and other people with direct knowledge of the meeting.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine join the meeting in which CENTCOM’s Adm. Brad Cooper presents the options.

Reuters cannot immediately independently verify the report.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.