Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Route 4 reopens after Haredi riot; three arrested, i24 team assaulted

By Noam Lehmann Today, 10:14 pm
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Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men block a road and clash with police during a protest against the jailing of yeshiva students who failed to comply with an army recruitment order, outside the city of Bnei Brak, October 29, 2026. (Flash90)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men block a road and clash with police during a protest against the jailing of yeshiva students who failed to comply with an army recruitment order, outside the city of Bnei Brak, October 29, 2026. (Flash90)

Route 4 has reopened in both directions after hundreds of Haredi men rioted near Bnei Brak, where they clashed with cops, “terrorized passersby” and assaulted journalists, police say in a statement.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of attacking police and disrupting order, the statement says, adding that three police officers were wounded, two of whom were hospitalized.

Rioters also threw a stone at i24 reporter Shany Weitzman, hitting her in the head, and attacked i24 photojournalist Nadav Abbas with a metal rod, according to police and the outlet.

Meanwhile, the United Hatzalah ambulance service says it treated over 30 people — both protesters and police — for moderate and light wounds as a result of the demonstration.

Eight of the wounded people were hospitalized, the ambulance service says.

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