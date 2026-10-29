Route 4 reopens after Haredi riot; three arrested, i24 team assaulted

Route 4 has reopened in both directions after hundreds of Haredi men rioted near Bnei Brak, where they clashed with cops, “terrorized passersby” and assaulted journalists, police say in a statement.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of attacking police and disrupting order, the statement says, adding that three police officers were wounded, two of whom were hospitalized.

Rioters also threw a stone at i24 reporter Shany Weitzman, hitting her in the head, and attacked i24 photojournalist Nadav Abbas with a metal rod, according to police and the outlet.

Meanwhile, the United Hatzalah ambulance service says it treated over 30 people — both protesters and police — for moderate and light wounds as a result of the demonstration.

Eight of the wounded people were hospitalized, the ambulance service says.