Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Over 10 US military transports landed at Israeli airbases over past week, analysts say

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 10:54 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

More than 10 American military transport aircraft landed at Israeli airbases in southern Israel over the past week, according to analysts monitoring open-source flight tracking data.

Most of the recent cargo flights took off from Biggs Army Airfield in El Paso, Texas. According to the data, the planes were destined for the Israeli Air Force’s Nevatim and Ovda airbases in the south.

There have also been a number of other American military cargo flights to US bases in other Middle East countries in recent days, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait.

The contents of the transport planes are unknown, but are thought to be related to efforts by the US to improve its air defenses in the region ahead of a new possible round of fighting with Iran.

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US military was sending a Patriot battery from Texas to bolster its air defenses in the region.

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