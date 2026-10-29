Argentina’s Milei congratulates Netanyahu on ‘great victory’ at election

Argentinian President Javier Milei congratulates Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on what he calls “the great victory” of the Likud party.

According to Milei, the Likud “has once again become the leading force in Israel,” in a post on X.

While the Likud is the largest party coming out of the election, the bloc of coalition parties lost its Knesset majority.

“Once more, you have demonstrated the strength of your leadership, even in the face of polls and predictions against you. Argentina and Israel will continue to be strategic allies against those who challenge our Western values,” Milei says.