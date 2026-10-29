Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Netanyahu and Smotrich said to meet to coordinate efforts following election

Today, 11:33 pm
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of Likud, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionism-Zehut party, met today to coordinate their efforts following the election, according to Hebrew media reports.

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