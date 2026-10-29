Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026
Netanyahu and Smotrich said to meet to coordinate efforts following election
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of Likud, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionism-Zehut party, met today to coordinate their efforts following the election, according to Hebrew media reports.
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