Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Man killed, woman wounded in shooting in northern Arab town, police say

By Noam Lehmann Today, 7:15 pm
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Illustrative: Police at the scene where two people were killed in Haifa, February 18, 2026. (Flash90)
Illustrative: Police at the scene where two people were killed in Haifa, February 18, 2026. (Flash90)

A shooting toward a car in the northern Arab town of Reineh, near Nazareth, killed a man and moderately wounded a woman a short while ago, police say.

Officers on the scene are searching for suspects, police say, adding that the incident is of a “criminal” rather than nationalist nature.

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