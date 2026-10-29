Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026
Man killed, woman wounded in shooting in northern Arab town, police say
A shooting toward a car in the northern Arab town of Reineh, near Nazareth, killed a man and moderately wounded a woman a short while ago, police say.
Officers on the scene are searching for suspects, police say, adding that the incident is of a “criminal” rather than nationalist nature.
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