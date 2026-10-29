Eisenkot accuses Netanyahu of delegitimizing election, vows not to allow obstruction of Knesset’s swearing-in, promises Oct. 7 probe and conscription law

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of conducting a campaign to delegitimize the election and vows not to allow the obstruction of the opening of the Knesset, in an address on suspicions of foreign voter interference.

“I met earlier with the Shin Bet chief and the head of the Central Elections Committee. I was updated by them on the situation. It is too early to understand what happened and if it happened at all. We must allow the relevant professionals to complete their investigation without any political interference,” he says.

Foreign interference in Israel is unacceptable and grave, all the more so when it involves a state that funds terrorism and supports the terrorist organization Hamas, and which has managed, in recent years, to infiltrate the office of the Prime Minister of Israel,” he says, in reference to Qatar.

“It is essential to investigate whether they tried to exert influence, and through whom they sought to do so,” he adds.

“What is already clear is that Likud and Netanyahu have embarked on an orchestrated and organized campaign to delegitimize the election results,” Eisenkot charges.

“Their statements and talking points were ready. They are doing this because they lost. They do not have a majority. The State of Israel is governed by the rule of law. I will not allow even a centimeter’s deviation from the swearing-in of the Knesset as planned,” Eisenkot declares.

“From here, I wish to address the public that serves in the military and works, those determined to live in the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic, liberal, strong, and secure state,” he continues.

“In the offices here, next to me, teams are already at work finalizing preparations for a law on conscription and service for all Israeli citizens, the establishment of a State Commission of Inquiry into the October 7 massacre, legislation to reform the budgetary mechanism, measures to prioritize those who serve, and more,” Eisenkot says.

“The programs are ready, and in coordination with my partners, we will work to bring them to a vote at the opening of the Knesset. It is my intention to work to fortify and defend the interests of those who work, those who enlist, and those who are committed to the values ​​of the Declaration of Independence,” he adds.

“I am here to fight for you. And I am determined to fight for your interests. Citizens of Israel, one thing is for sure: the days in which Netanyahu uses government institutions against the Israeli interests for his personal interests are over,” he says.

Eisenkot says “no spin” would change the fact that the Israeli public voted against “the government of October 7 and draft evaders.”

“Israel is in a complicated political situation. It is my intention to act as I have always acted, with composure and determination. I call upon everyone to likewise show composure and restraint. Remain patient; there is hope. We will bring it about. I give you my word,” he says.