Golan meets Eisenkot, says two understand ‘the magnitude of the responsibility now placed upon us’

Hours after meeting B’Yachad no. 2 Yair Lapid, the Democrats chairman Yair Golan meets Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, the winner of the largest number of seats in the opposition bloc.

“The two of us dedicated long years to Israel’s security, and the two of us understand all too well the magnitude of the responsibility now placed upon us. Saving Israel is on the line,” Golan writes on X.

“We are partners on this path and in the commitment to ensure a better future for Israel,” he says.

מוקדם יותר היום נפגשתי עם חברי גדי איזנקוט. שנינו הקדשנו שנים ארוכות לביטחון ישראל, ושנינו מבינים היטב את גודל האחריות המוטלת עלינו כעת. הצלת ישראל מונחת על הכף. אנחנו שותפים לדרך ולמחויבות להבטיח לישראל עתיד טוב יותר. אני נחוש לעשות כל מה שנדרש, באומץ ובאחריות, כדי לממש את… pic.twitter.com/CwIVAIrzQr — Yair Golan – יאיר גולן (@YairGolan1) October 29, 2026