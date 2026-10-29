Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Golan meets Eisenkot, says two understand ‘the magnitude of the responsibility now placed upon us’

Today, 5:20 pm
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Hours after meeting B’Yachad no. 2 Yair Lapid, the Democrats chairman Yair Golan meets Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, the winner of the largest number of seats in the opposition bloc.

“The two of us dedicated long years to Israel’s security, and the two of us understand all too well the magnitude of the responsibility now placed upon us. Saving Israel is on the line,” Golan writes on X.

“We are partners on this path and in the commitment to ensure a better future for Israel,” he says.

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