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Iranian media says Tehran received peace letter from Vance, but yet to respond

By Reuters Today, 5:16 pm
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DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Tehran has received a letter from US Vice President JD Vance, but it has not responded to it yet, Iran’s semi-official Tansim news agency says, after the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that Vance sent a letter to Iranian Security Chief Mohsen Rezaei in a bid to revive peace negotiations.

Tehran insists on its seven conditions being met by the US and “any position that contradicts this framework is unacceptable,” the agency adds.

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