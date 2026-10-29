Iranian media says Tehran received peace letter from Vance, but yet to respond

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Tehran has received a letter from US Vice President JD Vance, but it has not responded to it yet, Iran’s semi-official Tansim news agency says, after the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that Vance sent a letter to Iranian Security Chief Mohsen Rezaei in a bid to revive peace negotiations.

Tehran insists on its seven conditions being met by the US and “any position that contradicts this framework is unacceptable,” the agency adds.