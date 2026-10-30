Eisenkot, Bennett appoint faction chairs for incoming 26th Knesset

Incoming parties to the 26th Knesset have begun appointing Knesset faction chairs ahead of the swearing-in on November 10.

Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot announces that incoming lawmaker Roy Folkman will serve as his party’s Knesset chair.

Folkman was a member of Knesset for the now-defunct Kulanu party between 2015 and 2019, and served as its faction chair then as well.

Eisenkot praises Folkman as a man with “extensive political experience” who has the necessary “intellectual sharpness, creativity, and proven leadership ability” for the job.

מיניתי את חבר הכנסת המיועד רועי פולקמן ליו״ר סיעת ישר! בכנסת ה-26. פולקמן עתיר ניסיון פוליטי וניחן בחדות מחשבתית, יצירתיות ויכולת הובלה מוכחת, שנדרשות על מנת להוביל את עבודת הסיעה.

אני בטוח ביכולתו להתחיל לממש את רצון הבוחר כבר עם פתיחת מושב הכנסת. יש לנו משימה ואחריות גדולה… pic.twitter.com/h4yJNoFunh — Gadi Eisenkot – גדי איזנקוט (@gadi_eisenkot) October 30, 2026

B’Yachad chair Naftali Bennett, meanwhile, appoints MK Eitan Ginzburg, a member of Blue and White in the outgoing parliament, as his party’s Knesset chair.

Argentine-born Ginzburg previously served as communications minister for a brief stint of one month and 11 days before the dissolution of the Netanyahu-Gantz government in June 2021.