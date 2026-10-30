Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026

Eisenkot, Bennett appoint faction chairs for incoming 26th Knesset

Today, 2:04 pm
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Incoming parties to the 26th Knesset have begun appointing Knesset faction chairs ahead of the swearing-in on November 10.

Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot announces that incoming lawmaker Roy Folkman will serve as his party’s Knesset chair.

Folkman was a member of Knesset for the now-defunct Kulanu party between 2015 and 2019, and served as its faction chair then as well.

Eisenkot praises Folkman as a man with “extensive political experience” who has the necessary “intellectual sharpness, creativity, and proven leadership ability” for the job.

B’Yachad chair Naftali Bennett, meanwhile, appoints MK Eitan Ginzburg, a member of Blue and White in the outgoing parliament, as his party’s Knesset chair.

Argentine-born Ginzburg previously served as communications minister for a brief stint of one month and 11 days before the dissolution of the Netanyahu-Gantz government in June 2021.

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