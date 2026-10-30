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IDF announces four Hamas operatives killed in southern Gaza strikes

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 2:52 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Four Hamas operatives were killed in strikes in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the military announces.

One strike in Khan Younis killed Mohammed Alyan al-Bayouk, identified by the IDF as a member of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force.

The Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported earlier that the Shin Bet security agency called Bayouk before carrying out the strike, telling him he had to choose between being killed alongside his family or being killed alone on the roof. According to the report, Bayouk chose to go up to the roof, where he was killed.

In another strike on Wednesday in Rafah, the IDF says it struck and killed three Hamas operatives, identified as Hammam Jaber al-Sayed Abu Labda, Mahmoud Abu Naameh, and Mohammed Hamad Shariq Abu Sultan.

The military says the four operatives had recently been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and acted to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

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