IDF announces four Hamas operatives killed in southern Gaza strikes

Four Hamas operatives were killed in strikes in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the military announces.

One strike in Khan Younis killed Mohammed Alyan al-Bayouk, identified by the IDF as a member of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force.

The Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported earlier that the Shin Bet security agency called Bayouk before carrying out the strike, telling him he had to choose between being killed alongside his family or being killed alone on the roof. According to the report, Bayouk chose to go up to the roof, where he was killed.

In another strike on Wednesday in Rafah, the IDF says it struck and killed three Hamas operatives, identified as Hammam Jaber al-Sayed Abu Labda, Mahmoud Abu Naameh, and Mohammed Hamad Shariq Abu Sultan.

The military says the four operatives had recently been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and acted to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

בשתי תקיפות בדרום רצועת עזה: צה"ל ושב"כ חיסלו ארבעה מחבלים מארגון הטרור חמאס צה"ל ושב"כ תקפו מוקדם יותר השבוע במרחב ח'אן יונס וחיסלו את מחמד עליאן ביוק, מחבל נוח'בה בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס. בתקיפה נוספת השבוע במרחב רפיח, צה"ל ושב"כ חיסלו מספר מחבלים מהזרוע הצבאית של… pic.twitter.com/jcASm1F3uz — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 30, 2026