Israel said to raze home of gunmen who carried out deadly Hebron shooting attack

Palestinian media outlets report that the Israeli army razed the home of the two gunmen who carried out last week’s deadly shooting attack against soldiers at a checkpoint in the West Bank city of Hebron.

During the attack on October 23, Hebron residents Mohammad Jaaba and Firas Jaaba killed Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem, and wounded three other troops, before they were shot dead.

Footage published by Palestinian media shows the home of the two gunmen being blown up, and the Associated Press also publishes photos of the controlled explosion.

The IDF has not yet commented.

لحظة تفجير الاحتلال منزلي الشهيدين حمودة وأحمد الجعبة، في مدينة الخليل. pic.twitter.com/bpo2EqgOUj — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 30, 2026