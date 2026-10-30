Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026

Israel said to raze home of gunmen who carried out deadly Hebron shooting attack

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 3:52 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Smoke, dust and debris rise as the Israeli army demolishes two houses with explosives in connection with an October 23 shooting attack that killed two Israeli soldiers, in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 30, 2026. (AP/Mahmoud Illean)
Smoke, dust and debris rise as the Israeli army demolishes two houses with explosives in connection with an October 23 shooting attack that killed two Israeli soldiers, in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 30, 2026. (AP/Mahmoud Illean)

Palestinian media outlets report that the Israeli army razed the home of the two gunmen who carried out last week’s deadly shooting attack against soldiers at a checkpoint in the West Bank city of Hebron.

During the attack on October 23, Hebron residents Mohammad Jaaba and Firas Jaaba killed Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem, and wounded three other troops, before they were shot dead.

Footage published by Palestinian media shows the home of the two gunmen being blown up, and the Associated Press also publishes photos of the controlled explosion.

The IDF has not yet commented.

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