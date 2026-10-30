IDF confirms demolishing homes of gunmen behind deadly shooting of 2 soldiers

The Israeli army confirms razing the homes of the two Palestinian gunmen who carried out last week’s deadly shooting attack against soldiers at a checkpoint in the West Bank city of Hebron.

During the attack on October 23, Hebron residents Mohammad Jaaba and Firas Jaaba killed Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem, and wounded three other troops, before they were shot dead.

The military says troops operated in Hebron today and demolished the two homes. It publishes footage showing one of the houses being blown up.

שבוע בלבד לאחר ההיתקלות בצומת יהודה: צה"ל הרס את בתיהם של שני המחבלים שחוסלו כוחות צה"ל והנדסה מיחידת יהל"ם בפיקוד חטיבת יהודה ואוגדה 98 פעלו בחברון מוקדם יותר היום, להריסת בתיהם של שני המחבלים מההיתקלות בצומת יהודה בה נפלו סמ"ר רון יונתן רויטמן ז"ל וסמל יובל שי סוילם ז״ל ונפצעו… pic.twitter.com/kCGg1Cz4o0 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 30, 2026