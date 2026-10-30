Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026

Ra’am activists arrested on election day said to be freed soon due to lack of evidence of bribery

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A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in the southern bedouin city of Rahat on October 27, 2026 during Israel’s legislative election. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)
A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in the southern bedouin city of Rahat on October 27, 2026 during Israel’s legislative election. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)

Three political activists arrested on election day on suspicion of bribery are reportedly expected to be freed by the police.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, the three Ra’am activists who were accused of a bribery scheme will be released from house arrest since no evidence has been found of an attempt to bribe voters.

A source tells Haaretz that the entire case originated in the Prime Minister’s Office, with a tip from Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief of staff Ido Norden sparking the arrest raid.

The report says that despite finding and seizing envelopes of cash, there was no connection found between those and any bribery scheme.

Police have said that the arrest of the Ra’am activists is unconnected to a larger investigation about alleged foreign interference in Tuesday’s vote.

Opposition figures have accused Netanyahu of attempting to undermine the election results after his bloc lost its parliamentary majority following the vote.

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