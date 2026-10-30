Ra’am activists arrested on election day said to be freed soon due to lack of evidence of bribery

Three political activists arrested on election day on suspicion of bribery are reportedly expected to be freed by the police.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, the three Ra’am activists who were accused of a bribery scheme will be released from house arrest since no evidence has been found of an attempt to bribe voters.

A source tells Haaretz that the entire case originated in the Prime Minister’s Office, with a tip from Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief of staff Ido Norden sparking the arrest raid.

The report says that despite finding and seizing envelopes of cash, there was no connection found between those and any bribery scheme.

Police have said that the arrest of the Ra’am activists is unconnected to a larger investigation about alleged foreign interference in Tuesday’s vote.

Opposition figures have accused Netanyahu of attempting to undermine the election results after his bloc lost its parliamentary majority following the vote.