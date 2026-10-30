Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026

Saudi coalition says intercepted drone over Riyadh region, missile in south

By AFP Today, 6:35 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis said on Friday it had intercepted and destroyed a drone near Riyadh, as well as a missile fired towards Saudi Arabia’s southern region.

In two posts on X, coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said forces had destroyed the drone in Riyadh province as well as “a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the southern region.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.