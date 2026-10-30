Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026
Saudi coalition says intercepted drone over Riyadh region, missile in south
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis said on Friday it had intercepted and destroyed a drone near Riyadh, as well as a missile fired towards Saudi Arabia’s southern region.
In two posts on X, coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said forces had destroyed the drone in Riyadh province as well as “a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the southern region.”
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