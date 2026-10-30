Thousands of students, workers protest across Italy amid heavy police presence

ROME (AFP) — Thousands of students and workers took to the streets across Italy on Friday, calling for more school funding and relief from the soaring cost of living, amid a high police presence to avert possible clashes.

Friday’s Italy-wide protest comes after weeks of demonstrations, led by students who have set up tent camps and occupied schools to make their demands heard, fueled by similar movements in nearby France and Spain.

A general strike called by Italy’s Unione Sindacale di Base, or USB trade union, attracted thousands of workers to Friday’s protests, including truck drivers, taxi drivers and farmers who have rallied in recent weeks over the spike in fuel prices and to oppose rising defense spending.

Marches were held in dozens of cities up and down the country, including in Bologna, Genoa, Naples and Turin – where a few minor skirmishes between protesters and riot police occurred at the start of the protest.

In Rome, university student Beatrice Chilelli told AFP students were “at a breaking point.”

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“They can’t afford to pay exorbitant tuition fees, and rent… which weighs heavily on their parents’ shoulders,” said the 21-year-old, citing student housing in Rome that could reach 1,200 euros ($1,340) per month for a single room.

Thousands of people left Rome’s central Termini train station, accompanied by two tractors and a taxi, making their way past the Colosseum as they waved flags, unfurled banners and shouted into megaphones.

An AFP photographer witnessed a heavy police presence outside the Economy Ministry, which the procession passed by.

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“We need more houses, not bombs!” sang one group in the crowd, making references to Gaza.

Many demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and anti-Israel posters.

The Milan protest also began at the central train station, but then headed outside the city – far from the center where young vandals had looted stores, destroyed property and clashed with police two weeks ago after another sanctioned cost-of-living demonstration.

“Let’s reclaim our future,” read one banner unfurled by students in Milan.

Police in riot gear blocked off streets, but no major clashes had been reported as of midday.

Besides students, the demonstrators at Friday’s protest included teachers, workers and retired people, with one man in Rome bearing a sign that read “Pensioners – Pissed Off and Furious.”

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Ahead of the demonstration, a spokesperson for the OSA student movement, 18-year-old Laura Teresi, told AFP she expected a “massive” mobilization that would empty out schools.

“We will take to the streets to denounce the rearmament policies of (Italian Prime Minister Giorgia) Meloni’s government and the rising cost of living, which is weighing ever more heavily on families, workers and students,” she added.

The students will also protest against the “endless budget cuts to teaching,” Teresi said.

Law and order

Following the October 17-18 weekend of clashes between youth and police in Milan, Meloni’s hard-right government toughened laws on public gatherings while easing rules on detaining minors.

The government also last week agreed on a 175.2-million-euro ($195 million) aid package for truck drivers, farmers and fishermen hit by soaring fuel prices linked to the war in the Middle East.

Measures in favor of young people and families are also planned in the draft 2027 budget currently being discussed among the various governing parties, such as an annual bonus of 2,500 euros for workers under 30.

“I hope this can provide answers for young people in general… who feel that the state doesn’t care about them,” Meloni said at a press conference on Wednesday, stressing that these measures were “not for those who smash windows.”

Times of Israel Staff contributed to this report