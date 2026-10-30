Swedish academic says he’s been barred from UK ahead of appearance with Palestine Action founder

Swedish climate academic Andreas Malm says he has been denied entry to Britain, where he was due to speak alongside the co-founder of Palestine Action, a group banned as a terrorist organization.
Malm, an academic at Sweden’s Lund University, has been a vocal critic of Israel and expressed strong support for the Palestinian movement.
Britain’s Home Office says it does not comment on individual cases.
Malm tells BBC Radio 4 he received a message from the Home Office saying his “presence in the UK is not conducive to the public good” with no further clarification.
He says he suspects he was barred because he had been due to appear at an event next Wednesday organized by a socialist magazine alongside Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori, where he says he had been due to speak about the war in Iran. He adds he has not publicly endorsed, promoted or financially supported Palestine Action.
“I’ve been going back and forth to the UK for years, for decades, to do my scientific work, my archival research, my participation in conferences. This is the main purpose of my visit to the UK this time too,” Malm says.
“What this means is that I am banned from doing my work as an intellectual, as an academic.”
More from today’s Liveblog:
Is our live election coverage important to you?
Join The Times of Israel Community
JOIN NOW
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
Are you relying on The Times of Israel for accurate and timely coverage of the 2026 Israeli election? If so, please join The Times of Israel Community. For as little as $6/month, you will:
- Support our independent journalists who are working around the clock to report political developments as they unfold;
- Read ToI with a clear, ads-free experience on our site, apps and podcasts; and
- Gain access to exclusive content shared only with the ToI Community, including our DocuNation streaming film series and weekly letters from founding editor David Horovitz.
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel