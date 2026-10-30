Iran’s IRGC says two tankers halted after ‘incidents’ in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says two oil tankers have been halted after encountering unspecified “incidents” while attempting to transit what Tehran considers an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Two offending oil tankers, one in the eastern part and the other in the western part of the Strait of Hormuz, which were attempting to pass through the unauthorized route, encountered incidents and were brought to a halt in the waters south of the strait,” the IRGC says in a statement.

The tankers had “switched off all their navigation and positioning systems and, with the support of the terrorist US military, were attempting to exit through the unauthorized route,” the statement adds.

The IRGC does not specify the nature of the incidents, which come a day after Iran’s armed forces said at least four tankers had stopped in the area after hitting mines.

They say the latest incidents occurred after the vessels received several radio warnings but disregarded them.