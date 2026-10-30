Crypto platform Binance confirms major hack, more than $2.5B frozen
Cryptocurrency platform Binance says it fell victim to a major hack that resulted in the freezing of more than $2.5 billion in an effort to prevent them from being stolen.
The company — the world’s largest crypto exchange by daily trading volumes — says it has suspended trading on certain products.
It nevertheless insists: “User funds are completely safe.”
Several experts say it looks like a massive amount of assets had been stolen.
“It does look like a hack on Binance,” says former Binance chief Changpeng Zhao, who no longer runs the group but remains a majority shareholder.
Paolo Ardoino, the CEO of Tether — a company that issues a cryptocurrency known as USDT — says his firm froze about $1.6 billion “related to a potential Binance exchange hack.”
Bitcoin prices fell more than three percent on the news.
Central Elections Committee publishes final election results, Knesset to be sworn in Nov. 10
The Central Elections Committee publishes the final results of the national election, without any changes to the party breakdowns from the previous update.
The final seat allocations in the 26th Knesset are as follows:
Likud 27
Yashar 21
B’Yachad 12
Joint List 11
The Democrats 8
Ra’am 8
Yisrael Beytenu 7
United Torah Judaism 7
Otzma Yehudit 7
Shas 6
Religious Zionism 6
The final official results will be submitted to President Isaac Herzog on November 4 following any examinations of errors or inquiries. The Knesset is slated to be sworn in on November 10.
The final results leave the pro-Netanyahu bloc with 53 seats, the anti-Netanyahu bloc with 48 and the Arab factions with 19.
The final voter turnout was 77.9% of eligible voters, with 5,716,665 votes cast.
The Reservists (2.7%), People of Israel (1.7%), Charedi Public (0.2%) all failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.
Netanyahu and Smotrich said to meet to coordinate efforts following election
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of Likud, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionism-Zehut party, met today to coordinate their efforts following the election, according to Hebrew media reports.
Argentina’s Milei congratulates Netanyahu on ‘great victory’ at election
Argentinian President Javier Milei congratulates Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on what he calls “the great victory” of the Likud party.
According to Milei, the Likud “has once again become the leading force in Israel,” in a post on X.
While the Likud is the largest party coming out of the election, the bloc of coalition parties lost its Knesset majority.
“Once more, you have demonstrated the strength of your leadership, even in the face of polls and predictions against you. Argentina and Israel will continue to be strategic allies against those who challenge our Western values,” Milei says.
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