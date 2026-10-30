Netanyahu and Smotrich said to meet to coordinate efforts following election

Cryptocurrency platform Binance says it fell victim to a major hack that resulted in the freezing of more than $2.5 billion in an effort to prevent them from being stolen.

The company — the world’s largest crypto exchange by daily trading volumes — says it has suspended trading on certain products.

It nevertheless insists: “User funds are completely safe.”

Several experts say it looks like a massive amount of assets had been stolen.

“It does look like a hack on Binance,” says former Binance chief Changpeng Zhao, who no longer runs the group but remains a majority shareholder.

Paolo Ardoino, the CEO of Tether — a company that issues a cryptocurrency known as USDT — says his firm froze about $1.6 billion “related to a potential Binance exchange hack.”

Bitcoin prices fell more than three percent on the news.