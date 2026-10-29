Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Central Elections Committee publishes final election results, Knesset to be sworn in Nov. 10

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A voter casts his ballot at a school used as a polling station during Israel’s general election in Tel Aviv, October 27, 2026. (AP/David Goldman)
A voter casts his ballot at a school used as a polling station during Israel’s general election in Tel Aviv, October 27, 2026. (AP/David Goldman)

The Central Elections Committee publishes the final results of the national election, without any changes to the party breakdowns from the previous update.

The final seat allocations in the 26th Knesset are as follows:

Likud 27
Yashar 21
B’Yachad 12
Joint List 11
The Democrats 8
Ra’am 8
Yisrael Beytenu 7
United Torah Judaism 7
Otzma Yehudit 7
Shas 6
Religious Zionism 6

The final official results will be submitted to President Isaac Herzog on November 4 following any examinations of errors or inquiries. The Knesset is slated to be sworn in on November 10.

The final results leave the pro-Netanyahu bloc with 53 seats, the anti-Netanyahu bloc with 48 and the Arab factions with 19.

The final voter turnout was 77.9% of eligible voters, with 5,716,665 votes cast.

The Reservists (2.7%), People of Israel (1.7%), Charedi Public (0.2%) all failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.

More from today’s Liveblog:

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