Central Elections Committee publishes final election results, Knesset to be sworn in Nov. 10

The Central Elections Committee publishes the final results of the national election, without any changes to the party breakdowns from the previous update.

The final seat allocations in the 26th Knesset are as follows:

Likud 27

Yashar 21

B’Yachad 12

Joint List 11

The Democrats 8

Ra’am 8

Yisrael Beytenu 7

United Torah Judaism 7

Otzma Yehudit 7

Shas 6

Religious Zionism 6

The final official results will be submitted to President Isaac Herzog on November 4 following any examinations of errors or inquiries. The Knesset is slated to be sworn in on November 10.

The final results leave the pro-Netanyahu bloc with 53 seats, the anti-Netanyahu bloc with 48 and the Arab factions with 19.

The final voter turnout was 77.9% of eligible voters, with 5,716,665 votes cast.

The Reservists (2.7%), People of Israel (1.7%), Charedi Public (0.2%) all failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.