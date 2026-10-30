Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026
Ministry source says waves of violence expected in fresh France protests tomorrow
Street violence on a scale “comparable” to the unrest of October 17, when thousands of businesses were damaged or looted, is expected across France tomorrow, says an interior ministry source.
“Incidents of urban violence comparable to those seen on October 17 are expected throughout Saturday and after nightfall,” says an aide to Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, describing the upcoming day of protests as “high risk.”
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