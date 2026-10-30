Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026

Ministry source says waves of violence expected in fresh France protests tomorrow

By AFP Today, 6:22 pm
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Protesters burn trash during clashes with police the day after a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students’ grievances, in Paris, October 18, 2026. (AP/Emma Da Silva)
Protesters burn trash during clashes with police the day after a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students’ grievances, in Paris, October 18, 2026. (AP/Emma Da Silva)

Street violence on a scale “comparable” to the unrest of October 17, when thousands of businesses were damaged or looted, is expected across France tomorrow, says an interior ministry source.

“Incidents of urban violence comparable to those seen on October 17 are expected throughout Saturday and after nightfall,” says an aide to Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, describing the upcoming day of protests as “high risk.”

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