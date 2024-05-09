Maya Ben David, 48: Pioneering moringa plant enthusiast

Maya Ben David, 48, from Kfar Haim, was murdered by terrorists in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7.

She is survived by her husband and two children.

Maya was known for her enthusiasm over the health benefits of the moringa plant, which earned her the nickname “Maya Moringa” among friends.

She used her passion to develop products based on the plant and marketed them on the Internet via the Moringa Israel website she set up. She was previously a social coordinator at Bayit Shel Tamar, [Tamar’s Home] an organization that helps children with learning difficulties.

The Moringa Israel website now includes a memorial page for Maya, describing her as “a family woman, a pioneering entrepreneur. Loved by so many who considered her a close friend. Laughing and funny, true to her ways.”

On the weekend of October 7, Maya’s family were visiting Kfar Aza to stay with her husband’s parents.

Terrorists who massacred many in the community arrived at the home where the family had taken refuge in their secure room and fired through the locked door. A bullet hit Maya, killing her.

“Thus, in one moment, the wonderful song of her life was cut short,” the memorial page says of her death. “In Maya’s light, we continue her work in recent years and hope that we meet her expectations.”

In a post on Facebook, her cousin Limor Zaria eulogized Maya writing she was “separated from the physical sphere by indescribable cruelty, but not from our hearts.”

“You left behind a giant, lit-up smile, joy of life, a full heart, and a sweet and loving family that will continue on your path.”

After her murder, friends determined to continue marketing her products in her honor, the Ynet news outlet reported.

