UAE says oil leak from tanker struck by projectile has been contained

The United Arab Emirates says that an oil leak from the Gem No. 2 tanker has been stopped, with no new leakage detected, as cleanup operations continue along coastlines affected by the spill.

The oil slick is concentrated off the northern emirate of Umm Al Quwain and extends partly towards coastal areas in the neighboring northern emirates of Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah, state news agency WAM reports, citing the environment ministry. The density of marine pollution has declined markedly, it adds.

Authorities have temporarily closed some beaches and coastal areas as a precaution, though the ministry says this does not necessarily mean pollution had been detected at every site affected by the closures.

Authorities have not said what caused the spill, but shipping sources have told Reuters the vessel was struck by a projectile on October 9, causing a fire that was later extinguished.