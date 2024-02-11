Noy Aviv, 29: English teacher and singer with an ‘incredible voice’

Noy Aviv, 29, from Eilat, was murdered by Hamas terrorists at the Supernova music festival on October 7.

Her father, Mati, told Israel Hayom that he called her around 8:30 that morning to warn her to stay away from the area, but it was too late. He said she fled from the scene of the party to a roadside bomb shelter, which Hamas terrorists attacked.

“She told me, ‘Dad, do me a favor, call the police, call security, send rescue,'” he recalled. Around half an hour later, he said, they spoke again, “and she said, ‘Dad, there’s smoke coming in the bunker.'” They never heard from her again. A few days later, they were informed that her body had been found.

She was buried on October 11 in Even Yehuda. She is survived by her parents, Mati and Nurit, as well as her siblings and grandparents.

An English teacher and a talented athlete, she grew up in Even Yehuda and moved to Eilat in 2022 to work as a teacher. The Education Ministry said that she was “beloved by her students and her colleagues, she set an example and gave love and support to all her pupils.”

Betty Manola, the principal of the Rabin School in Eilat where she taught, described Noy as “a beloved teacher in the school for a second year. Noy, a teacher of English, was thought of as a meteor in didactics, seriousness, investment and love of the child.” She noted that Noy also had a love of singing and joined the school choir.

After her death, several of her friends shared a clip of her singing Adele’s “Someone Like You,” in 2019, with the lyrics — “Don’t forget me, I beg/ I remember you said/ Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead” — gaining new resonance.

Her former student, Sapir, told Ynet that “you were more than a teacher, you were part of us. I remember when one of the bus drivers thought that you were a student because you always sat with us and spoke to us and looked us straight in the eye. You were one of those people who you only have to look at to know how good they are — we could see it in your eyes and in your smile.”

Her friend, Tzach Arbiv, wrote on Facebook thanking Noy for their friendship: “I want to tell you that I’m happy I met you, I’m thankful for the experiences we had together, I got to know a person who was light in the world, full of good energy, joy and love. I am sure that all of your goodness and incredible energy are being spread right now in the universe with a smile on your face and dancing.”

Her aunt, Yisraela Aviv, wrote online that it was hard to go on after “you took the joy with you, leaving us shocked and pained by our bitter fate.”

“Thank you for being the first to give me the title aunt, you were an incredible niece, funny, beautiful, smart, kind, with many, many other good qualities. I was proud of you and I am still incredibly proud of you,” she wrote. “You are in my heart and my mind 24/7, I promise to remember you and memorialize you forever — promise me that you will keep singing with your incredible voice and dancing up there.”

