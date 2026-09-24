Moroccan reports 38% turnout in parliamentary elections, a low of nearly two decades

Morocco’s parliamentary election drew a turnout of 38 percent, authorities say, marking the lowest level in almost two decades as the kingdom struggles with voter apathy amid social crises.

Nearly 16 million people are registered to vote, with many voicing frustrations about unemployment and inequality ahead of the polls.

Wednesday’s turnout fell short of 2021’s 50 percent, and is the lowest since 2007 when the figure was 36.8 percent.