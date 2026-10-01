Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

UK maritime group says tanker struck by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz

By Reuters 1 October 2026, 11:31 pm
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The UK Maritime Trade Operations organization says a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz today, causing a fire.

The crew is reported safe, while damage and any environmental impact are unknown, UKMTO adds.

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