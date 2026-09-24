Netanyahu departs for New York City to address UN General Assembly
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes off from Israel on Wing of Zion ahead of his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Thursday afternoon.
His plane took off from an airbase in southern Israel for security reasons.
Moroccan reports 38% turnout in parliamentary elections, a low of nearly two decades
Morocco’s parliamentary election drew a turnout of 38 percent, authorities say, marking the lowest level in almost two decades as the kingdom struggles with voter apathy amid social crises.
Nearly 16 million people are registered to vote, with many voicing frustrations about unemployment and inequality ahead of the polls.
Wednesday’s turnout fell short of 2021’s 50 percent, and is the lowest since 2007 when the figure was 36.8 percent.
At UN, Spanish PM claims Netanyahu ‘continues to perpetrate genocide in Gaza’
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hits out at Israel in his speech to the United Nations, as he decries “wars of agression” in Ukraine, Lebanon and Iran.
He notes the the arm embargo that Madrid imposed on Jerusalem and says his government “condemns without qualification the genocide that Netanyahu continues to perpetrate genocide in Gaza.”
Pedro Sanchez Prime Minister of Spain:
Over the past eight years my country has opposed every war of aggression wherever it has broken out, whether in Ukraine, Lebanon, or Iran.
And we have done everything within our power to prevent acts of aggression contrary to the UN… pic.twitter.com/y4EbKVFkb0
— Viory Video (@vioryvideo) September 24, 2026
EU’s Costa urges Iran to cooperate with IAEA, halt strikes on neighbors and allow free navigation in Hormuz
European Council President Antonio Costa says he spoke with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and urges Iran to resume its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Costa also calls for an end to Iran’s strikes against its neighbors and the full restoration of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Hundreds rally against antisemitism outside UN headquarters in New York
Hundreds gather at a rally against antisemitism near the United Nations in midtown Manhattan.
The protest, led by leading Jewish organizations, calls on world leaders to address antisemitism during the annual UN General Assembly.
Eric Goldstein, the head of the UJA-Federation of New York, says that, while world leaders are gathered in the city to discuss global challenges, “We know they are not addressing the rampant proliferation of antisemitism around the world.”
“The United Nations, created out of the ashes of the Holocaust,” he says, “has allowed its sacred mission to be hijacked by a singular focus on condemning Israel. This must end.”
He demands global leaders condemn antisemitism, without any equivocations, and create “serious national action plans” to oppose discrimination against Jews.”
Neria Leiter’s life ‘still in danger’ after emergency brain surgery, hospital says
Neria Leiter, the IDF reservist seriously injured in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank, underwent emergency brain surgery at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, but his life is still in danger, according to a statement from Dr. Alon Schwartz, the head of the hospital’s trauma unit.
Schwartz indicates that the surgery lasted for hours, and says that Leiter’s condition has stabilized, though he is still seriously injured.
“He was taken urgently to emergency surgery that has essentially continued almost until this moment,” Schwartz says in a video statement published around 11 p.m. “His condition has stabilized, but his life is still in danger. It’s impossible to say that his life is not in danger.”
Schwartz adds that multiple medical teams are working on improving Leiter’s condition. He says Leiter’s head injury was the most severe and dangerous wound he received.
Leiter is the son of Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the US.
Poll: Anti-Netanyahu bloc pulls ahead but neither side close to majority
A new poll by Channel 13 shows the bloc of parties opposing Benjamin Netanyahu in the lead ahead of next month’s election, but still far from winning the 61 seats needed for a majority in the120-seat Knesset.
The result is significant because last week’s Channel 13 poll showed the parties supporting the prime minister holding a narrow lead, after months of surveys showing that bloc trailing. But like nearly all recent polls, that one predicted that neither side would win a majority in the October 27 vote.
Today’s poll finds that the presumed anti-Netanyahu bloc would win 52 seats, compared to 51 for the presumed pro-Netanyahu camp. Arab parties would win 13 seats — eight for the Joint List and five for Ra’am. The remaining four would go to the party co-led by Yoaz Hendel and Yaron Zelekha, which has not committed to either side.
Topping the poll is Gadi Eisenkot’s centrist opposition party, Yashar, with 22 seats, followed by Netanyahu’s Likud with 18. Tied for third are two opposition factions: the left-wing Democrats and the B’Yachad party, led by former prime minister Naftali Bennett, both with 11.
Today marks the first time that a Channel 13 poll has shown the Hendel-Zelekha party winning enough votes to enter the Knesset.
The poll surveyed 1,503 respondents and has a margin of error of 2.5 percent.
While horse-race polls are an almost daily occurrence in Israel in the months leading up to elections and are not seen as overly reliable, taken together the surveys can often serve as a general gauge of the political climate and where the vote may be headed.
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