EU’s Costa urges Iran to cooperate with IAEA, halt strikes on neighbors and allow free navigation in Hormuz
European Council President Antonio Costa says he spoke with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and urges Iran to resume its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Costa also calls for an end to Iran’s strikes against its neighbors and the full restoration of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
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