Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 23, 2026

EU’s Costa urges Iran to cooperate with IAEA, halt strikes on neighbors and allow free navigation in Hormuz

By Reuters Today, 2:26 am
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European Council President Antonio Costa attends a news conference with Cyprus’ President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, September 4, 2026. (Yiannis Kourtoglou/Pool Photo via AP)
European Council President Antonio Costa attends a news conference with Cyprus’ President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, September 4, 2026. (Yiannis Kourtoglou/Pool Photo via AP)

European Council President Antonio Costa says he spoke with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and urges Iran to resume its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Costa also calls for an end to Iran’s strikes against its neighbors and the full restoration of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

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