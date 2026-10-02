Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026

Clashes between settlers, Palestinians reported in West Bank amid olive harvest

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 1:03 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media report clashes between settlers and Palestinians in several West Bank villages.

In the village of Beita, south of Nablus, an armed settler, apparently a member of the security squad of one of the nearby settlements, was filmed telling Palestinians and activists accompanying them that they were not allowed to be in the area.

Soldiers later removed the Palestinians from the area. Troops were also filmed firing tear gas in the area.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that one person was injured in an attack by settlers in Beita.

Settlers were also reported to have attacked Palestinians harvesting olives near the village of Asira al-Shamaliya, north of Nablus, while soldiers reportedly prevented Palestinians from harvesting olives near the village of Ni’lin, in the Ramallah area. No injuries were reported in either incident.

In the West Bank, Palestinians are barred from harvesting olives in some areas, permitted to do so freely in others, while in some locations harvesting requires prior coordination with the Civil Administration. It is currently unclear what restrictions applied to the areas where the Palestinians attempted to harvest.

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