Flydubai hero’s wife says Tom Cruise should play him in movie as couple meets US envoy in Jerusalem

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee meets with Yaniv Hayun, who helped subdue the copilot who attempted to crash a flydubai flight earlier this week, and his wife, Meital, at the country’s embassy in Jerusalem.

Huckabee writes on X that he gave him an autographed hat from US President Donald Trump, and says the couple “inspired the world.”

“I asked Israeli Meital Hayoun, wife of Yaniv, the Israeli hero whose courageous action saved 170 ppl on flight who should play her husband in the movie. ‘Tom Cruise’ was answer. I asked him who should play her. He said ‘The most beautiful woman in world.’ SMART & HEROIC!”

Israeli plumber who heroically subdued terrorist & grabbed the controls of plane came to @usembassyjlm & I gave him my autographed hat from @POTUS . Yaniv & Meital Hayoun inspired the world. He loves @realDonaldTrump & I'll post his message to @POTUS later. What a story! pic.twitter.com/idue8RUBme — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 2, 2026

I asked Israeli Meital Hayoun, wife of Yaniv the Israeli hero whose courageous action saved 170 ppl on flight who should play her husband in the movie. "Tom Cruise" was answer. I asked him who should play her. He said "The most beautiful woman in world." SMART & HEROIC! pic.twitter.com/Wc1sNjdl9S — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 2, 2026