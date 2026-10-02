Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026

Flydubai hero’s wife says Tom Cruise should play him in movie as couple meets US envoy in Jerusalem

Today, 4:29 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee meets with Yaniv Hayun, who helped subdue the copilot who attempted to crash a flydubai flight earlier this week, and his wife, Meital, at the country’s embassy in Jerusalem.

Huckabee writes on X that he gave him an autographed hat from US President Donald Trump, and says the couple “inspired the world.”

“I asked Israeli Meital Hayoun, wife of Yaniv, the Israeli hero whose courageous action saved 170 ppl on flight who should play her husband in the movie. ‘Tom Cruise’ was answer. I asked him who should play her. He said ‘The most beautiful woman in world.’ SMART & HEROIC!”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.