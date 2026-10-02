Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026
5 suspects, including 2 minors, arrested after Tel Aviv violence that included apparent kidnapping
Police report the arrest of five people, including two minors, who are suspected of involvement in a violent incident last night in Tel Aviv in which a person was forced into a car that drove away.
The suspects, who were allegedly armed, were caught during a police search of the area and were taken for interrogation, police say, adding that they will likely request the court today to extend the suspects’ detention.
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