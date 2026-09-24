Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

At UN, Spanish PM claims Netanyahu ‘continues to perpetrate genocide in Gaza’

Today, 3:56 am
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Spain’s President Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón addresses the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters September 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Spain’s President Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón addresses the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters September 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hits out at Israel in his speech to the United Nations, as he decries “wars of agression” in Ukraine, Lebanon and Iran.

He notes the the arm embargo that Madrid imposed on Jerusalem and says his government “condemns without qualification the genocide that Netanyahu continues to perpetrate genocide in Gaza.”

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