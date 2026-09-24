At UN, Spanish PM claims Netanyahu ‘continues to perpetrate genocide in Gaza’

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hits out at Israel in his speech to the United Nations, as he decries “wars of agression” in Ukraine, Lebanon and Iran.

He notes the the arm embargo that Madrid imposed on Jerusalem and says his government “condemns without qualification the genocide that Netanyahu continues to perpetrate genocide in Gaza.”

Pedro Sanchez Prime Minister of Spain: Over the past eight years my country has opposed every war of aggression wherever it has broken out, whether in Ukraine, Lebanon, or Iran. And we have done everything within our power to prevent acts of aggression contrary to the UN… pic.twitter.com/y4EbKVFkb0 — Viory Video (@vioryvideo) September 24, 2026