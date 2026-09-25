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Iran has offered US seven-day plan for Hormuz reopening, Araghchi says

By AFP Today, 11:32 pm
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks to the media during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, September 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks to the media during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, September 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

UNITED NATIONS — Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that Tehran has offered Washington a plan that would see the Strait of Hormuz reopened to maritime navigation within seven days.

“Iran has conveyed to the United States, through Qatar, a concrete seven-day plan. If the necessary conditions are met, the strait can be reopened, and normal maritime passage restored within seven days,” he says at the UN.

“The choice now rests with the United States. Iran does not accept coercion, threats or intimidation, and Iran will not surrender its sovereign rights under pressure,” he says.

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