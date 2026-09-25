Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026
Pakistani, Saudi and Turkish military chiefs vow to actualize defense deal during meeting in Riyadh
The military chiefs of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey discussed enhancing intelligence sharing, military coordination and capability integration at a meeting in Riyadh, the Pakistan military says.
The chiefs reviewed the security situation and threats facing Saudi Arabia, affirmed a commitment to collective defense, and vowed to turn Makkah Joint Defense Agreement commitments into effective cooperation, the Pakistan military adds.
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