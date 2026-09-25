Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026

Pakistani, Saudi and Turkish military chiefs vow to actualize defense deal during meeting in Riyadh

By Reuters Today, 11:18 pm
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From R to L: Turkey's Chief of General Staff Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Pakistan's military chief Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Saudi military chief General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili at a meeting in Riyadh, September 25, 2026. (Turkish Defense Ministry/X)
From R to L: Turkey's Chief of General Staff Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Pakistan's military chief Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Saudi military chief General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili at a meeting in Riyadh, September 25, 2026. (Turkish Defense Ministry/X)

The military chiefs of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey discussed enhancing intelligence sharing, military coordination and capability integration at a meeting in Riyadh, the Pakistan military says.

The chiefs reviewed the security situation and threats facing Saudi Arabia, affirmed a commitment to collective defense, and vowed to turn Makkah Joint Defense Agreement commitments into effective cooperation, the Pakistan military adds.

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