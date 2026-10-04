Netanyahu: Israel to become ‘world leader’ in naval warfare as maritime threats grow

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will expand its naval capabilities, warning that threats to the country’s maritime domain have increased, during a visit to Israel’s navy base in Ashdod.
The maritime domain has become “an international battlefield,” Netanyahu says in a Hebrew-language video released by his office, pointing to the recent threats in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb by Iran and the Houthis, respectively.
“Our enemies want to threaten our maritime domain in the Mediterranean Sea, our seaports and maritime traffic. Of course, we will not allow that to happen,” says Netanyahu, after touring the base alongside Defense Minister Israel Katz.
Security officials are seeking additional submarines, vessels and other capabilities, he continues, saying “a sixth submarine has arrived in Israel; they want more — more vessels and other capabilities that I do not intend to detail here,” adding he intends for Israel to become “one of the world leaders” in both surface and undersea warfare.
Israel’s navy has often been described as something of a forgotten service in the IDF, less central than the ground or air forces to Israeli security. Turning Israel into a leading naval force would represent a revolution in Israeli military thinking.
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