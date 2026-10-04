Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026

Netanyahu: Israel to become ‘world leader’ in naval warfare as maritime threats grow

By Lazar Berman Today, 5:26 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits a navy base in Ashdod, October 4, 2026. (Omer Miron/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits a navy base in Ashdod, October 4, 2026. (Omer Miron/GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will expand its naval capabilities, warning that threats to the country’s maritime domain have increased, during a visit to Israel’s navy base in Ashdod.

The maritime domain has become “an international battlefield,” Netanyahu says in a Hebrew-language video released by his office, pointing to the recent threats in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb by Iran and the Houthis, respectively.

“Our enemies want to threaten our maritime domain in the Mediterranean Sea, our seaports and maritime traffic. Of course, we will not allow that to happen,” says Netanyahu, after touring the base alongside Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Security officials are seeking additional submarines, vessels and other capabilities, he continues, saying “a sixth submarine has arrived in Israel; they want more — more vessels and other capabilities that I do not intend to detail here,” adding he intends for Israel to become “one of the world leaders” in both surface and undersea warfare.

Israel’s navy has often been described as something of a forgotten service in the IDF, less central than the ground or air forces to Israeli security. Turning Israel into a leading naval force would represent a revolution in Israeli military thinking.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.