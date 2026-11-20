Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 20, 2026
2 Palestinians said killed in separate Gaza drone strike by IDF
The Gaza civil defense, a rescue force that operates under Hamas authority, says one Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting a tent in the Al-Munasara camp for displaced people in Deir al-Balah.
A drone strike north of Nuseirat refugee camp, also in the central Gaza Strip, killed another person, the civil defense says.
Al-Aqsa-Martyrs Hospital confirmed receiving two bodies following those strikes.
There is no immediate comment from the IDF on those strikes.
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