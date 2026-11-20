The IDF says it carried out an airstrike in the central Gaza Strip this evening on a group of Hamas operatives as they gathered to advance attacks.

The strike in the Bureij area killed four, according to Palestinian media. They were identified in reports as Yousef al-Ayadi, Mahmoud Abu Hweishil, Mustafa al-Ouaini, and Yousef Abu Gharqoud.

In a statement, the military says the terror operatives were struck “as they met to advance terror plots against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.”

Among the targeted operatives were members of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force and terrorists who infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7 onslaught, according to the IDF.

The IDF says it will provide an update on the strike later, once the results are verified.