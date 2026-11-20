Denmark’s oldest person has been the subject of a book and a reality TV show but her publisher said Thursday that her biography was being pulled from sale due to revelations about her Nazi past.

Kirsten Schwalbe’s book “We’re going to have something to laugh about” was released in early October but Danish media revealed that she had not mentioned her membership of the Danish Nazi Party.

Announcing that the memoir was being withdrawn, Mette Korsgaard, one of the directors of the Gyldendal publishing house, said: “We cannot uphold a work of non-fiction in which a central chapter of the protagonist’s life is not told faithfully.”

Schwalbe, 112, has confirmed that she had been a member but said she had been encouraged by her husband and rejected the idea that she had given any active support.

Earlier this week, a Danish newspaper revealed that she had held two leadership positions within the local branch of the party while Denmark was occupied by Nazi Germany during World War II.

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According to The Telegraph newspaper, Schwalbe joined the Danish National Socialist Workers Party in 1941, and by August 1943, she had risen through the ranks to become the leader of her local branch. She remained in the role until July 1944.

She was also the leader of the local women’s group, The Telegraph added.

However, the newspaper reported that Schwalbe has said she “barely” knew what the party stood for, and that she joined just because her husband asked her to, because “politics didn’t interest me at all.”

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Filming of a reality TV show dedicated to Schwalbe was halted following the revelation due to her state of health.

According to the publisher’s statement, the extensive media coverage has profoundly affected the elderly woman.

Born on March 10, 1914, she became Denmark’s oldest ever living person on October 14, at 112 years and 218 days, overtaking her compatriot Karla Lindholm Jensen, who died in 2020 at 112 years and 217 days.