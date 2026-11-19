Joint List MK Hassan al-Nasasra says a police officer called him a “terrorist” when he tried to intervene to stop the cop from beating a handcuffed Arab suspect on the side of the road in southern Israel.

Such accusations have been regularly lobbed at Arab MKs, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has blanketly accused them of being “terror supporters” who pose a national security threat. Arab community leaders say the rhetoric has exposed them to violence and discrimination from the rest of society at large.

The freshman MK Nasasra, a member of the Joint List’s Balad faction, says he spotted the arrest while driving near the Beit Kama intersection, accusing the officer of “humiliating” the detainee.

“Take him to the police station (if you have to arrest him). Why do you have to humiliate him?” Nasara tells the Haaretz news site.

Footage of the incident catches the plain-clothed officer demanding that Nasasra get back into his car, which the Joint List MK refuses to do.

It’s unclear why the officer was arresting the Arab suspect.

"אני לא רואה אותך מסנטימטר!", "כנס לאוטו שלך!":

עימות בין ח"כ חסן נססרה מהרשימה המשותפת לשוטר הבוקר סמוך לבית קמה. לדברי נססרה, הבחין בשוטרים מכים עצור אזוק ומשפילים אותו בצדי הדרך ולכן עצר את מכוניתו.

"דרשתי ממנו להפסיק את ההשפלה", אומר נססרה שטוען שהשוטר קרא לו טרוריסט. pic.twitter.com/RKXEHsNT1p — Josh Breiner (@JoshBreiner) November 19, 2026