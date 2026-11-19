The veterinarian who treated and sterilized a dog that is now thought to have infected a woman with rabies has taken responsibility for not suspecting that the dog was rabid and notifying the woman, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

According to the outlet, the vet suspected that the dog had died of complications from a spay surgery, and so did not send its body for an autopsy.

Had a post-mortem been carried out, the rabies disease would have been detected, and the woman could have been vaccinated, likely preventing the onset of the disease.

“When I was told that the owner is dying of rabies, the sky fell,” the veterinarian, who is not named in the report, wrote on social media, according to Kan. “After this happened, I meant to hold a consultation, and my attention would have certainly been turned to the possibility of rabies. I can’t forgive myself for not consulting. It could have saved a life.”

The infected woman is now fighting for her life. The veterinarian may face disciplinary proceedings and lose his license, Kan reports.